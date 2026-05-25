17-year-old tourist killed in alleged assault by guards at Namo Ghat in Varanasi; 5 held

A 17-year-old tourist died and four others were injured after a group of visitors from Sonbhadra was allegedly assaulted at Namo Ghat on Sunday morning, police said. The deceased was identified as Rajesh Jaiswal alias Chintu. (For representation)

The incident occurred after security guards allegedly stopped the tourists at the entrance gate from entering the ghat, leading to an argument that later escalated into a physical assault, police added.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Jaiswal alias Chintu. Four others sustained injuries.

According to police, a group of youths from Sonbhadra had arrived at the ghat early on Sunday for sightseeing. Locals alleged that guards posted at the entrance prevented them from entering, triggering an altercation. The dispute soon escalated and the guards, along with private bouncers deployed at the site, allegedly assaulted the tourists near gate number 2 of the ghat.

Jaiswal sustained serious injuries and collapsed. His companions rushed him to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The injured tourists, who were treated at the hospital, alleged that security personnel had brutally beaten them. They demanded strict action against those responsible.

After receiving information, a team from Adampura police station reached the spot and launched an investigation. Police inspected the scene and began examining CCTV footage from the area.

Four accused, including security guards Pawan Yadav and Dinesh Yadav, were arrested, police said. An FIR under BNS sections 103(1) (murder) and 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) was registered against them. The security agency operator was also arrested as investigation revealed that he had hired the accused guards in an unauthorised manner, police said.

Kotwali assistant commissioner of police Vijay Pratap Singh confirmed that the arrested accused included four security guards and the agency operator.

“The agency operator was arrested after probe revealed that he had neither maintained records of the guards nor carried out their background verification,” Singh said, adding that further investigation was underway.

According to officials, private security guards were deployed after Namo Ghat was inaugurated in 2024 as visitors often remain at the site till late at night.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai also demanded strict action against the accused.