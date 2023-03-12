19 IPS officers shifted in Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow gets new JCP (LO)

The state government transferred 19 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including eight late on Saturday and 11 on Sunday night. Among those shifted are joint commissioner of police (JCP), Law and Order, Lucknow Police Commissionerate Piyush Mordia besides districts police chiefs of Bareilly, Bijnor, Baghpat, Lalitpur and Hamirpur districts among others. Police chiefs of Bareilly, Bijnor, Baghpat, Lalitpur and Hamirpur districts are among those shifted. (For Representation)

Among those transferred on Sunday included deputy inspector general (DIG)/ senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Bareilly Akhilesh Chaurasiya who has been made DIG Varanasi range. He has been replaced by Commandant, 11th battalion, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Sitapur, Prabhakar Chowdhary as SSP Bareilly.

Superintendent of police (SP), Baghpat, Neeraj Kumar Jadaun has been shifted as SP Bijnor while additional SP of Muzaffarnagar Arpit Vijayvargiya has been made the SP of Baghpat after promotion. Bijnor SP Dinesh Singh, who is seriously ill, has been attached to UP police headquarters while SP Basti Ashish Srivastava has been put on the waiting list. SP of Lalitpur Gopal Krishna Choudhary has replaced him as SP Basti.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Prayagraj, Abhishek Kumar Agarwal has been made the new SP of Lalitpur while SP Hamirpur Shubham Patel has been put on the waiting list while ADCP Ghaziabad Diksha Sharma has been made the SP of Hamirpur. Inspector general (IG) of police, Varanasi range, K Satya Narayan has been made the IG at CB-CID headquarters in Lucknow.

Earlier on Saturday night, the state government transferred eight IPS officers. With this, Agra, Ayodhya, Aligarh and Devipatan police ranges got new inspector generals (IGs)/ deputy inspector generals (DIGs) while Lucknow Police Commissionerate got new joint commissioner of police (JCP), Law and Order.

Lucknow JCP (Law and Order) Piyush Mordia, who was promoted to additional director general (ADG) rank in January, has been made a new ADG of Lucknow police zone while IG Devipatan range Upendra Kumar Agarwal has replaced him as the new JCP, Law and Order, Lucknow.

IG Meerut range Praveen Kumar has been shifted as IG Ayodhya range replacing DIG Ayodhya Amrendra Prasad Singh, who has been shifted as DIG Devipatan range. IG Agra range Nachiketa Jha has been made IG Meerut range while DIG Aligarh range Deepak Kumar has been sent as new DIG Agra range.

Additional commissioner of police, Kanpur, Suresh Rao A Kulkarni has been given charge of DIG Aligarh range and DIG special investigation team (SIT) Amit Verma has been sent as new additional commissioner of police, Kanpur Police Commissionerate.