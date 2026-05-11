: Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission on Sunday said that a total of 192,934 (41.53 percent) candidates appeared for the written examinations conducted on Saturday and Sunday (May 9 and 10). 1,92,934 candidates take written exam for Lecturer Cadre held across UP in 2 days

Commission chairman Prashant Kumar stated that a total of 89,766 (38.04 percent) candidates appeared for the written examination held on Saturday (May 9) comprising 34.89 percent female candidates and 42.26 percent male candidates. For the written examination held on Sunday (May 10), a total of 103,168 (45.12 percent) candidates appeared, with female candidates accounting for 41.92 percent and male candidates for 48.08 percent.

Kumar said, “The written examination for the Lecturer Cadre (Advertisement No. 02/2022)—organised by the Commission—was successfully conducted on May 10 at various examination centres across the state. The examination was held in two shifts. The first shift covered subjects including Civics, Mathematics, Economics, Sanskrit, and Psychology, while the second shift covered Chemistry, Geography, Hindi, and Art. The first shift was held from 9.30am to 11.30am, and the second shift was held from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.”

Kumar said that the examination was conducted at the centres designated by the Commission in an environment characterized by complete transparency, freedom from malpractice, and systematic order. Throughout the examination, all centres were continuously monitored from the AI-Integrated Control Command Room established at the Commission’s headquarters.

Under the supervision of the Commission’s Chairman, Members, Secretary, Examination Controller, and Deputy Secretary, the activities of the candidates were kept under constant observation through AI-enabled cameras installed at the examination centres.

He said, “With the objective of enhancing technical innovation and transparency, a pilot project was implemented at selected examination centres in the Lucknow district. Under this initiative, the OMR answer sheets used by the candidates were scanned directly within the examination halls immediately after the conclusion of the exam.”

The scanning process was carried out in the presence of the candidates, and measures were simultaneously ensured to securely save the scanned data. The entire process was also monitored remotely from the Commission’s AI-Integrated Control Command Room.”

Kumar expressed his gratitude to all the candidates, centre superintendents, and administrative officials, while also commending the cooperation extended by the respective district and police administrations for the successful conduct of the examination.