1.93 lakh to appear for SI- 2023 recruitment exam in U.P., Bihar

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the sub-inspector (SI) recruitment examination for Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) on October 3, 4 and 5, say officials in the know of things. A total of 8,17,838 candidates are registered across the country for SI-2023 exam while 1,93,434 candidates are registered in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar that falls under SSC's central region having its headquarters in Prayagraj, they add.

Rahul Sachan, regional director, SSC central region, said, “A total of 71 examination centres have been set up for these candidates in 15 cities of both the states.” “The admit cards for the computer-based examination have been made available on the official website of SSC—https://ssc.nic.in/,” he added. The SI recruitment examination-2023 will be held in three shifts: From 9am to 11am, 12.30pm to 2.30pm and 4pm to 6pm.

In Uttar Pradesh, a total of 21,185 candidates are registered to appear in the exam at seven centres of Agra, 9,567 candidates at three centres of Bareilly, 5,805 candidates at three centres of Gorakhpur, 4,725 candidates at two centres of Jhansi, 19,169 candidates at six centres of Kanpur, 26,680 candidates at 10 centres of Lucknow, 19,756 candidates at five centres of Meerut, 20,205 candidates at nine centres of Prayagraj, 1,994 candidates at two centres of Sitapur and 19,217 candidates at eight centres of Varanasi.

Likewise in Bihar, 3,268 candidates would appear in the exam at one centre of Bhagalpur, 4,301 candidates at two centres of Gaya, 7,925 at two centres of Muzaffarpur, 27,288 at 10 centres of Patna and 2,349 candidates at one center in Purnia.

