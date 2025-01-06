1st anniversary of Pran Pratishtha: Yogi to perform ‘abhishek’ of Ram Lalla on Jan 11

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will perform “abhishek” of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on the first anniversary of the pran pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of the deity on January 11. Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performs 'puja' at the Gorakhnath Temple, in Gorakhpur district, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_03_2025_000119B)(PTI)

Legendary singer Usha Mangeshkar will perform under “Raga Seva” on the inaugural day of the three-day event at Angad Tila. She will be accompanied by Mayuresh Pai, who will present devotional bhajans.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is celebrating the first anniversary of the pran pratishtha ceremony as “Pratishtha Dwadashi” on January 11, according to the Hindu calendar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest at the pran pratishtha ceremony on January 22, 2024.

The three -day mega celebrations will start on January 11 with chief minister Yogi Adityanath as the chief guest.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will perform ‘abhishek’ of Ram Lalla at 11 am on the first anniversary of the pran pratishtha ceremony of the deity on January 11,” the Trust said on Sunday.

Thereafter, Adityanath will inaugurate a cultural programme at the Angad Tila and address devotees.

Devotional songs by renowned artistes, including Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, and Malini Awasthi, will also be rendered.

“The pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla will complete one year on January 11. As per the Hindu calendar, the day (January 11) will be ‘Paush Shukla Paksha, Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2001’,” said Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

“Cultural events will be held across Ayodhya at key locations such as Lata Chowk, Janmabhoomi Path, Shringar Haat, Ram Ki Paidi, Sugriva Fort, and Chhoti Devkali. Young artistes will give musical performances throughout the city,” Rai added.

“A three-day Shri Ram Raag-Seva programme will be organised on the Ram Janmabhoomi campus. Yatindra Mishra of Ayodhya has planned this event with support from the Sangeet Natak Academy. Artistes will present devotional offerings to Lord Ram through music, dance and instrumental performances,” he added.

The Trust has invited saints and devotees from across the country.

EVENTS

January 11: The festival will open with a Raga Seva performance by renowned singer Usha Mangeshkar, sister of the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, and accompanied by Mayuresh Pai, who will present devotional bhajans.

This will be followed by a soulful duet (jugalbandi) of the sitar by Sahitya Nahar and the violin by Santosh Nahar. The day will conclude with a Bharatnatyam dance performance by Ananda Shankar Jayant.

January 12: The second day will begin with Raga Seva by celebrated folk singer Shailesh Srivastava, featuring traditional Badhawa and Sohar melodies. Following this, classical vocalist Kalapini Komkali will perform Shri Ram bhajans and Nirgun Gayan. The day will end with a mesmerising flute recital by the internationally acclaimed maestro Rakesh Chaurasia.

January 13: The festival’s final day will start with a classical vocal performance by acclaimed Aarti Ankalikar, followed by an elegant Kathak performance by renowned dancer Shobhana Narayan.

The grand finale will feature classical singing and Ram bhajans by the celebrated South Indian brothers Krishna Mohan and Ram Mohan, famously known as the Trichur Brothers.