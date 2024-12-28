Inside Ram temple: 1 km rampart with 6 temples, pond to be ready by June 2025

The construction of 1 km rampart inside Ram Janmabhoomi premises which has six temples dedicated to Hindu saints, and a pond named ‘Pushkari,’ is expected to be completed by June 2025, according to Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the Ram temple construction committee. The push for faster progress of Ram temple premises will resume from January’s first week, (PTI)

Mishra reviewed ongoing work at Ram Janmabhoomi and held discussions with members of the temple trust, L&T, and Tata consultancy services officials. “We aim to meet the targeted timelines for the pending works,” Mishra stated.

During his visit in Ram temple on Saturday, Mishra said, “It is going to be one year since Pran Prathishtha. When it comes to construction, it is underway, we assume that by June 2025, expect auditorium construction, rest will be complete.”

Out of 8.4 lakh cubic feet of stones required for the Parkota, only 3 lakh cubic feet remain to be installed, he said.

According to Mishra, the construction of idols for the temples is underway in Jaipur, and these will be inspected in the last week of January. Once the temples are ready, the idols will be transported to Ayodhya for installation.

“We have requested our general secretary to name the four gates in the south and north after the respected saints of Ayodhya,” he added.

The push for faster progress will resume from January’s first week, he added, acknowledging the anticipated surge of devotees from first week of January.