2 brothers stabbed to death by 6 baratis in Jaunpur; all accused arrested

VARANASI Two brothers were stabbed to death allegedly by six people in a marriage procession when they forbade the attackers from consuming liquor near their fast food shop in Khetasarai area of Jaunpur district on Tuesday evening. The accused were arrested after an encounter, police said on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Ajai Prajapati, 23 and Ankit Prajapati, 20, both residents of Babhnauti locality of Khetasarai. (Pic for representation)

According to the police, on Tuesday around 11pm, when a wedding procession arrived in Khetasarai town, some guests came near the shop run by the brothers to drink alcohol.

Ajai asked them not to consume liquor near his shop, which led to arguments between them. Soon, six people attacked Ajai and Ankit with knives and fled. The duo suffered critical injuries. The brothers were rushed to the district hospital where they succumbed to injuries while under treatment. Police sent their bodies for post-mortem examination.

The police launched a drive to arrest the accused. The six accused, including Mukesh Bind, Neeshu Bind, Satish Bind, Vivek Bind, Jagdish alias Ramsingh Bind and Amarjeet, all residents of Manechha village, were arrested after an encounter in the area during the wee hours of Wednesday.

Among the accused, Mukesh Bind, Neeshu Bind and Satish Bind suffered leg injury. A case was registered against them under sections 147,148, 149, 302, 504 of the IPC, said Shubham Modi, CO (Shahganj).