2 held with 14 kg hydroponic weed worth ₹14.38 cr in UP’s Siddharthnagar

Two drug smugglers were arrested with over 14 kg of hydroponic weed (marijuana) worth ₹14.38 crore from a bus during a routine checking of a Nepali bus near Khunwa in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district on India-Nepal porous border on Friday, confirmed custom officials on Saturday. Those arrested have been identified as ave been identified as Mohammed Ihtisham and Mohammed Rashid. (For Representation)

As many as 142 small vacuumed plastic covering packets of narcotics were found concealed in brand new water storage heater smuggled from Nepal to India, they added. Each packet weighed around 101 grams.

They said a case has been lodged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The officials further said the narcotics were being smuggled into India by two Kerala-based Indian nationals who were arrested. They have been identified as Mohammed Ihtisham and Mohammed Rashid. The recovered green coloured material was subjected to a diagnostics test and prima facie it appeared to be marijuana, the officials said.

“It is clear that the aforesaid passengers have violated provisions of section 8 of the NDPS Act, 1985 and have committed offences punishable under section 20 and 23 of the NDPS Act,” a senior customs official said. He said the substance with net weight of 14.376 kilograms was valued at ₹14,37,60,000.