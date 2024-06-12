2 minor girls burnt alive as house catches fire

GORAKHPUR Two girls were burnt alive and six others of their family sustained serious burns when their house caught fire, reportedly due to short circuit late on Tuesday night. The deceased had been identified as Anshika (12) and Khushi (2) . (Pic for representation)

District magistrate Krishna Karunesh on Wednesday morning provided cheques of ₹4 lakh ex-gratia amount to parents of the deceased on the directive of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and assured financial assistance for treatment of all seriously burnt.

SSP Gaurav Grover said that in his condolence message chief minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed grief and directed officials to ensure all help to the family. He said in-charge of Gulhariya police station had been deputed for help of the injured undergoing treatment.

The incident occurred at around 10:20 at night in Rampur Nayagaon locality under Gorakhnath police station of the district and the massive fire created panic in the area . Neighbours with support of police personnel started rescue operations. Fire fighters were able to douse the flame after two hours . DIG Anand Kulkarni and divisional commissioner Anil Dhingra also rushed to the spot and put BRD Medical College on alert .

Bishnoi confirmed that the deceased had been identified as Anshika (12) and Khushi (2) while the critically injured include Ritu(38), Shipra(13), Rakhi(20), Meena(50) and Rupam(20) and who were undergoing treatment at BRD Medical College. Name of another injured person was not known.

Bishnoi said that one Ram Ji Jaiswal ran a kirana shop in a portion of his newly constructed house while the family lived in two rooms behind it. Officials said that around 10:30 pm when the family members were taking their dinner, a spark in the electric meter caught the moped parked in the gallery near the meter. It soon engulfed the moped and a petrol container kept nearby. This resulted in rapid spread of fire to other portions of the house and the family members were trapped inside. The massive fire in the front portion of house made rescue operation difficult. With the help of stairs behind the house, fire fighters jumped in and rescued the other members.

Police have sent the bodies for post mortem examination and have initiated inquiry to ascertain the exact reason behind the fire.