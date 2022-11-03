Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 2 passengers killed after UP roadways bus rams into tanker; many others injured

2 passengers killed after UP roadways bus rams into tanker; many others injured

Published on Nov 03, 2022 02:07 PM IST

The accident took place in Kuberpur area in Agra district at about 6:30 am on Thursday when a state transport bus having about 30 passengers was moving from Firozabad towards Agra

The bus was moving from Kanpur to Mathura when the accident took place. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent

In a tragic incident, two persons were killed on Thursday morning after the Uttar Pradesh State Roadways bus they were travelling in rammed into a tanker moving ahead on national highway connecting Firozabad with Agra.

The bus from Agra Fort Depot rammed into the tanker ahead and its front portion was completely damaged due to the collision with tanker.

Also Read: 15 killed, 25 injured as Hyderabad-Gorakhpur bus rams into truck in MP’s Rewa

People living nearby rushed to the spot and police was informed.

Two of the passengers, yet to be identified, died in the road accident while a dozen were injured and shifted to SN Medical College and Hospital in Agra city where four of the injured were reported to be in serious condition.

The bus was moving from Kanpur to Mathura when the accident took place.

