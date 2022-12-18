2 students die, 24 hurt as tour bus overturns

PRAYAGRAJ: A bus carrying 83 passengers, comprising teachers and students of Kanti Devi Janata Vidyalaya of Jaunpur overturned near Bheski village of Saidabad, around 40 km from Sangam city, on Saturday morning.

According to police, the mishap occurred as the driver tried to save two people riding a bike. Two students, Ankit and Anurag (aged around 14 years) died on the spot while over 24 were injured.

“Two students, Ankit and Anurag died in the accident while five students are undergoing treatment. Rest of the students and staff members of the school have been sent back to their native place in Jaunpur,” said DCP, Ganganagar, Abhishek Agarwal.

Police said that eight teachers, 35 girl students and 40 boy students were travelling in the bus. They were coming to Anand Bhawan in Prayagraj. After seeing the Anand Bhawan and the Jawahar planetarium here, they had planned to go to Mangarh located in Pratapgarh. Students of class 9, 10, 11 and 12 were sitting in the bus.

As the bus was heading towards the city from Handia at around 8.30 am on Saturday, a bike rider Santosh along with his companion Satish came in front of it near Bheski village of Saidabad. The bus driver, while trying to save the bike rider, applied brakes and the vehicle overturned. Handia police have registered a case in connection with the accident.

Of the two students who died in the accident, Anurag was the only brother among three sisters. His father is an auto driver. Anurag’s sister Anu was also traveling in the bus. The second student, Ankit Ghorha, was a resident of Sureri village. He was the youngest of two brothers and a sister and was studying in class 9.