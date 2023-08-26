News / Cities / Lucknow News / 20% of vehicles towed away from Lucknow’s no-parking zones were of ‘VIPs’, say police

20% of vehicles towed away from Lucknow’s no-parking zones were of ‘VIPs’, say police

ByAakash Ghosh
Aug 26, 2023 12:07 AM IST

Of the 1,658 vehicles towed away in a month, 310 were of ‘VIPs’, says joint commissioner of police (law & order); seven more no-parking zones added to the already existing 11 in the city

LUCKNOW Nearly 20% of the vehicles towed away from the city’s 11 no- parking zones during the last one month belonged to ‘VIPs’, said police on Friday.

Vehicles in the no-parking zone at Lalbagh in Lucknow. (File Photo)
Vehicles in the no-parking zone at Lalbagh in Lucknow. (File Photo)

“Of the 1,658 vehicles towed away, 310 were so-called VIP vehicles,” said Upendra Kumar Agarwal, joint commissioner of police (law & order).

On July 24, the Lucknow Police Commissionerate had declared 11 locations as no-parking zones. As per the directive, vehicles found parked in these zones were to be towed away and released only after payment of fine. The traffic police’s drive against unauthorized parking completed one month on Thursday.

Wrongly parked four-wheelers were imposed a fine of 1,100, three-wheelers 800 and two-wheelers 700.

“During the drive, nearly 20% of the violators were ‘VIP vehicles’,” said JCP.

Four-wheelers accounted for the maximum among the vehicles towed away…1,595 of the 1,658 vehicles were four-wheelers, compared to five three-wheelers and 58 two-wheelers, as per police data.

Out of the 310 ‘VIP vehicles’ seized during the tow-away drive, the highest - 32% were found to belong to UP government officials, while 21% belonged to police/army personnel and 20% belonged to judiciary officials.

“Out of the 310, 102 belonged to UP Government, 68 to police/army, 61 to judiciary, 38 to parties/politicians, 22 to doctors and 19 to journalists,” the data said.

18 NO-PARKING ZONES NOW

With the success of the tow-away drive, the police on Friday added seven more no-parking zones to the already existing 11 in the city.

Four zones of Patrakarpuram, up to 100 metres of Awadh crossing and Polytechnic crossing, and the Tedhipulia (Alambagh)-Piccadilly crossing stretch were added to the no-parking zones list. “Now, we have 18 such zones in the city,” said the JCP.

“These zones have been selected on the basis of whatsapp suggestions from the general public,” he added.

“No auto-rickshaw/e-rickshaw will be allowed to halt within 100 metres of the crossings. Red and yellow marks will demarcate the parking area. Vehicles will be towed away if found within 100m of the crossings,” said the JCP, adding that action will be taken under Section 127 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out