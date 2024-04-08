2020 kidnapping case: Allahabad HC admits ex-MP Dhananjay Singh’s plea

The Allahabad high court on Monday admitted the criminal appeal filed by former MP Dhananjay Singh and another and summoned the MP-MLA court record of Jaunpur district court, by which they were sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment in a 2020 case of kidnapping of state Jal Nigam official Abhinav Singhal, who was posted as Namami Gange project manager On March 6 this year, the MP-MLA court of Jaunpur sentenced former lawmaker Dhananjay Singh and one of his aides Santosh Vikram Singh to seven-year rigorous imprisonment in the 2020 case. (For Representation)

However, the court did not consider the request for bail and suspension of sentence of appellants and directed to list the case on April 24, 2024 for deciding the same. Hearing the criminal appeal filed by the former MP and his associate Santosh Vikram Singh, Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh directed that the state government may file the objection, if any, by April 22, 2024.

This appeal was preferred by the appellants against the judgment and order dated March 6, 2024 passed by special judge, MP/MLA court, Jaunpur arising out of case crime no- 142 of 2020, under sections 364 (kidnapping), 386 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, at Line Bazar police station in Jaunpur district.