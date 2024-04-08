 2020 kidnapping case: Allahabad HC admits ex-MP Dhananjay Singh’s plea - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

2020 kidnapping case: Allahabad HC admits ex-MP Dhananjay Singh’s plea

ByJItendra Sarin, Prayagraj
Apr 08, 2024 10:58 PM IST

However, the court did not consider the request for bail and suspension of sentence of appellants and directed to list the case on April 24, 2024 for deciding the same

The Allahabad high court on Monday admitted the criminal appeal filed by former MP Dhananjay Singh and another and summoned the MP-MLA court record of Jaunpur district court, by which they were sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment in a 2020 case of kidnapping of state Jal Nigam official Abhinav Singhal, who was posted as Namami Gange project manager

On March 6 this year, the MP-MLA court of Jaunpur sentenced former lawmaker Dhananjay Singh and one of his aides Santosh Vikram Singh to seven-year rigorous imprisonment in the 2020 case. (For Representation)
On March 6 this year, the MP-MLA court of Jaunpur sentenced former lawmaker Dhananjay Singh and one of his aides Santosh Vikram Singh to seven-year rigorous imprisonment in the 2020 case. (For Representation)

However, the court did not consider the request for bail and suspension of sentence of appellants and directed to list the case on April 24, 2024 for deciding the same. Hearing the criminal appeal filed by the former MP and his associate Santosh Vikram Singh, Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh directed that the state government may file the objection, if any, by April 22, 2024.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

On March 6 this year, the MP-MLA court of Jaunpur sentenced former lawmaker Dhananjay Singh and one of his aides Santosh Vikram Singh to seven-year rigorous imprisonment in the 2020 case.

This appeal was preferred by the appellants against the judgment and order dated March 6, 2024 passed by special judge, MP/MLA court, Jaunpur arising out of case crime no- 142 of 2020, under sections 364 (kidnapping), 386 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, at Line Bazar police station in Jaunpur district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / 2020 kidnapping case: Allahabad HC admits ex-MP Dhananjay Singh’s plea
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On