2024 has made communal politics irrelevant: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections results have made the communal politics irrelevant forever as he asked the newly elected party MPs to gear up for forming next government in Uttar Pradesh in 2027. Newly elected SP MPs with party chief Akhilesh Yadav at the first meeting after the 2024 LS poll results in Lucknow on June 8. (Sourced)

“The sun on BJP’s negative politics has set and now it’s the dawn of the positive, constructive politics,” he said at the first meeting of SP MPs at the party’s state headquarters here.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, the SP won 37 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while its ally Congress won 6 seats. The BJP managed to win only 33 seats and its allies RLD and Apna Dal (S) won two seats and one seat respectively.

Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) won one seat, while the BSP failed to open its account. With this, the SP also emerged as the third largest party in the Parliament in the country. “Now we have to begin working for 2027 U.P. assembly polls and make the next government in the state,” he said at the meeting that most of the newly elected party MPs attended.

“Against the BJP’s wilfulness, the issues pertaining to the people won...BJP’s negative politics was trumped by our positive politics,” he said. At the meeting, SP chief national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, national general secretary Shivpal Yadav and Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav shared the dais with Akhilesh.

Speaking to reporters at the party office, he said, “On one hand, there has been the victory of the INDIA alliance and the strategy of the PDA, Samajwadi Party has emerged as the third largest party (in the election) on the other. The party has got the support of the people in a big way.”

“At the same time, the responsibility of the ‘Samajwadis’ has also increased. Keep public interest in mind while raising public issues and expressing our views. The SP’s endeavour in the Lok Sabha will be to serve the people,” the SP chief said.

Newly-elected MPs Dimple Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav, Aditya Yadav, Akshaya Yadav, Afzal Ansari, Iqra Chaudhary, Naresh Uttam Patel, Rajeev Rai and others were present at the meeting. Akhilesh said all the candidates of the INDIA bloc worked very hard in the scorching heat and the results were good. “We raised public issues and the public responded.”

Attacking the ruling party, he alleged, “The BJP hates the opposition, mocks at it and frames their leaders in false cases.” “The BJP’s motive is to spread hatred among people. The BJP works as a gang. The BJP is an organised gang which has nothing to do with public welfare,” he said.