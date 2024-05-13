Lok Sabha polls: 12 CMs, several union ministers likely at PM Modi's nomination today

Chief ministers of 12 BJP-ruled and alliance states, including U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath, are likely to be present when Prime Minister Narendra Modi files his nomination for a third consecutive term from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday, said a BJP leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to file his nomination for a third consecutive term from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat today.

Besides, several Union ministers, including defence minister Rajnath Singh and home minister Amit Shah, and presidents of various National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies are also likely to be there on the occasion, the BJP leader added. Before filing papers, the PM may also pay obeisance to Maa Ganga at Dashashwamedh Ghat at around 9 am. He is likely to take bath in the Ganga. The PM is also likely go to Namo Ghat.

From there, he will go to Baba Kaal Bhairav temple to offer prayers. Then, Modi will go to collectorate to file his nomination. Later, he may to hold a meeting with party workers at convention centre. Moreover, there is a coincidence of Pushya Nakshatra with Ganga Saptami on May 14.

According to astrologer Pt Rishi Dwivedi, according to the scriptures, the combination is there due to positioning of the planets. “It is believed that doing any work on this day leads to fulfillment of one’s wish. If any work is done in Pushya Nakshatra, its completion is considered certain.” he added.

As per the BJP leaders, those likely to be present at the PM’s nomination include U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath, his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Vishnu Deo Sai and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

Besides, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, his Assam counterpart Hemant Biswa Sarma, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, his Goa counterpart Pramod Sawant, Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang and his Tripura counterpart Manik Saha will also be there, they added.

Apart from this, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Apna Dal (S) president Anupriya Patel and SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar will also attend the PM’s nomination.