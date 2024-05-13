 Edited video falsely claims Modi endorsed AIMIM in Hyderabad speech | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Edited video falsely claims Modi endorsed AIMIM in Hyderabad speech

ByLogically Facts
May 13, 2024 08:25 PM IST

The claim circulating online suggests that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsed the rival AIMIM during a speech in Hyderabad.

What is the claim?

Screenshot of a viral post claiming PM Narendra Modi supported the AIMIM in Hyderabad. (Source: X,Facebook/Modified by Logically Facts)
Screenshot of a viral post claiming PM Narendra Modi supported the AIMIM in Hyderabad. (Source: X,Facebook/Modified by Logically Facts)

A video of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being shared online with the claim that he endorsed the rival All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), a political party headed by Asaddudin Owaisi, the incumbent Member of Parliament from Hyderabad constituency. In the video, Modi can be heard saying, "Telangana is saying not Congress, not BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), not BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi), vote for MIM. We will make MIM win (translated from Hindi)." The video shared online has a text overlaid on it saying: "Modi supported AIMIM in Hyderabad."

Users on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook shared this video claiming that Modi is endorsing Owaisi's party at a speech in Hyderabad. Archived versions of such posts can be seen here, here, and here.

However, the now-viral video is edited. The original video shows Modi asking people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), not the AIMIM.

Here are the facts

A Google search led us to the longer version of the viral video uploaded on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official YouTube channel on May 10. The video’s description states that the video was taken at a BJP rally held in Hyderabad the same day.

In the video (archived here), around the 12:49 timestamp, Modi can be heard speaking in Dakhini, a local dialect spoken in parts of Telangana and Karnataka. He says, “Telangana is saying Congress nakko (no), BRS nakko, MIM nakko, vote for BJP (we will vote for BJP), we will make BJP win.”

The original video makes it clear that the words ‘BJP’ and ‘AIMIM’ have been swapped to make it appear as though Modi supported the latter. The original video clearly shows him endorsing his own party, the BJP. In the entire speech, Modi does not support the AIMIM at any point. Modi spoke to the crowd at the rally in Dakhni, during campaigning in Telangana, ahead of polling in the state on May 13 in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Media outlets like The Statesman and Siasat Daily also reported on Modi’s speech, and the reports also make no mention of Modi endorsing the AIMIM. The BJP has fielded K Madhavi Latha from the Hyderabad constituency against Asaddudin Owaisi, and such an endorsement from Modi would have been unusual and made national headlines.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The verdict

An edited video of Prime Minister Modi has been shared online, claiming he supported the AIMIM in Hyderabad. He was urging people to vote for the BJP. Therefore, we have marked this claim as false.

Disclaimer: This story was originally published by Logically Facts, and republished by HT Digital as part of the Shakti Collective.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Edited video falsely claims Modi endorsed AIMIM in Hyderabad speech

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On