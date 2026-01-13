2027 polls will be pledge for dev, good governance: UP BJP chief

LUCKNOW UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary on Monday asserted that the 2027 UP assembly polls will not just be elections, but also a pledge for the continuity of development, good governance and nationalist politics in Uttar Pradesh. BJP workers welcome party state president Pankaj Chaudhary near Polytechnic crossing in Lucknow on Monday. (HT Photo)

“The BJP is not just a political party, but a vast family of dedicated workers committed to nation-building. The true strength of the organisation lies in its workers,” said Chaudhary addressing party workers during stopovers on his way to Ayodhya. This was Chaudhary’s first visit to the temple town as state president of the party.

He was accorded grand welcomes by party office-bearers, elected representatives, senior leaders and a large number of workers at various locations in Lucknow and Barabanki.

The most spectacular welcome was organized at Nishad Raj Chowk, Tedhi Bazaar, where

Ayodhya’s first mayor, Rishikesh Upadhyay, set up a welcome stage. As soon as Chaudhary arrived, a massive garland was placed around his neck using a crane, and flowers were showered upon him. Chaudhary also visited Hanuman Garhi and Ram Mandir.

“I have been an ordinary worker...will fulfill the responsibility that the party has entrusted to me as state president, with the cooperation of all workers,” he added.

Asking party workers to be ready for the 2027 assembly polls, he said: “These polls are not just elections, but a pledge for the continuity of development, good governance and nationalist politics in UP. All workers should dedicate themselves with full energy to strengthen the organisation at the booth level,” emphasised Chaudhary.

“Under the leadership of the chief minister Yogi Adityanath, historic work has been done on all three fronts —law and order, development and welfare of the poor — due to which UP is progressing rapidly,” asserted Chaudhary.

He said some political forces neither appreciated the country’s development nor the self-respect of the poor.

“Such people want to mislead public by spreading confusion, lies and negativity, but BJP workers will respond to every lie with truth, service and the strength of the organization,” said Chaudhary.

He also highlighted PM Narendra Modi’s focus on the poor, farmers, labourers, women and youth in government schemes.

“The second phase of SIR has begun and the draft voter list released...we have to go back to the booths, contact each and every person, and get involved in the campaign,” he added.

Chaudhary alleged that the opposition is trying to create confusion regarding the Viksit Bharat — Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB- G RAM G)

“We have to convey to the public the truth about the VB- G Ram G Act and the historic decisions taken in the interest of workers,” he added.

He said MGNREGA suffered from widespread corruption, low wage payments, late payments and problems related to farmers.

“The VB-G Ram G focuses on rural assets, work plans at the gram sabha level, use of technology, elimination of corruption, 125 days of work instead of 100, payment within 7 days, and protection of farmers’ interests,” asserted Chaudhary.