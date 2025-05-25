2027 U.P. polls: Murmurs in Congress about ‘possible’ seat sharing with SP

Amid indications that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party may be at play in 2027 UP assembly polls, there are murmurs in the grand old party about a ‘possible’ seat-sharing arrangement between the two India bloc partners in Uttar Pradesh. Leaders suggested that the party bargains for at least 150 of 403 UP assembly seats for 2027 polls and begin preparations on them (For representation only)

Both the parties contested 2017 UP polls and 2024 Lok Sabha polls together.

Under the seat-sharing understanding reached between them, the Congress was given 105 of 403 UP assembly seats in 2017 elections and 17 of 80 UP Lok Sabha seats in 2024 LS polls.

As the Congress undergoes Sangathan Srijan (build the party) in all districts, several party leaders remain apprehensive whether the party will be able to bargain better this time or be satisfied with as many seats the SP may like to offer to the grand old party in case of an alliance between the two in 2027 polls.

Leaders suggested that the party bargains for at least 150 of 403 UP assembly seats for 2027 polls and begin preparations on them. Many of them have come up with the formula of ‘One Seat Per District’ or ‘One Seat Per Parliament constituency’ for the Congress to ensure that the party’s organizational units in all districts remain active, if the Congress-SP alliance takes final shape in 2027.

UP Congress Committee president Ajay Rai, however, said this is not the right time to discuss the issue of seat distribution. “We are going for Sangathan Srijan in all 403 seats. This is not the stage to discuss seat adjustment. The Congress leadership will take a call when such a situation arises,” he said.

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ said the Congress and SP contested 2024 polls together and continue be in alliance. “The Congress leadership will take a call on the issue at an appropriate time,” she said. All India Congress Committee general secretary (in-charge of UP) Avinash Pandey was not available for comment.

A senior leader, however, said: “The Congress leadership decided not to contest any seat and decided to support the SP on all 10 UP assembly seats that went to bypoll recently, in the larger interest of alliance as the SP refused to give the desired number of seats to the grand old party. Any decision not to contest an election demoralizes party cadres. So, we will request the party leadership to ensure that the party gets at least one assembly seat in every district or at least one seat in a Lok Sabha constituency.”

Another Congress leader said senior party leaders, including Rae Bareli MP and leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are in touch with state party leaders, and some of these leaders will soon convey this feeling to them. The leader said it was only after telephonic conversation between Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav that the Congress decided not to contest the bypolls. “We are sure the SP will show magnanimity this time and the Congress will be able to get the desired number of seats, in case an alliance takes shape for 2027 UP polls,” he added.