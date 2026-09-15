2027 UP poll prep: SP’s 15-day Gen Z outreach drive begins

The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday launched a 15-day youth outreach programme aimed at connecting with Gen Z voters and strengthening its booth-level organisation across Uttar Pradesh in preparation for the 2027 assembly elections. The drive began at Lucknow University where SP Chhatra Sabha state president Vineet Kushwaha and his team enrolled students as “youth agents”. (Sourced)

Titled “Youth Jodo, Booth Mazboot Karo” (connect youth, strengthen booths), the campaign is led by the party’s student wing SP Chhatra Sabha. Party workers and leaders will visit universities and colleges across the state to enrol young people as members, share information about the previous SP government’s schemes and seek feedback that will feed into a dedicated youth-focused manifesto for the next polls.

The drive began at Lucknow University where SP Chhatra Sabha state president Vineet Kushwaha and his team enrolled students as “youth agents” and formally inducted them into the party. Participants wore the newly introduced uniform—a navy-blue T-shirt paired with blue jeans and a red cap—which SP national president Akhilesh Yadav recently unveiled for the SP young wing.

Dr Imran Idris, national president of SP Chhatra Sabha, said the programme goes beyond membership. “We will hold discussions with the youth and take their feedback on several issues. It is clear that today’s youth is looking towards Akhilesh Ji to take command of this state in 2027. We will also hold a tree plantation drive along with the membership drive,” he stated.

Kushwaha said the campaign would highlight the development work of the earlier SP government and outline the party’s future plans for young people. He claimed that Gen Z voters were dissatisfied with the current state government.

By combining membership enrolment, campus engagement, feedback collection and a symbolic plantation drive, the SP aims to expand its organisational base among first-time and young voters while projecting a renewed youth-centric image.