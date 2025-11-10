2027 UP polls decisive for saving democracy: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be decisive in their fight to save democracy. He also claimed that “PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak)” has become a major challenge for the ruling party. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav was addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Nov 10. (HT file)

Addressing a press conference at SP headquarters in Lucknow, Akhilesh further claimed his party was the one that stopped the BJP’s advancement in Uttar Pradesh. “The Samajwadi Party’s strength is enormous. Now, the goal is to form a Samajwadi government in 2027,” he said.

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral polls, the SP chief said, “The SIR vote count must be given utmost attention. The names of our voters must not be deleted. Those who need to be added should fill in the forms. The deadline for adding the names of voters should be extended.”

He urged his party workers to maintain good conduct and avoid controversial statements. “The SP is in favour of the caste census. Now other parties are also supporting the demand. The caste census will ensure that backwards, Dalits and deprived people receive their rights and respect. They will participate in development,” Akhilesh said.

Senior SP leaders Shivpal Singh Yadav Rajendra Chaudhary and party’s UP unit chief Shyam Lal Pal were also present on the occasion.