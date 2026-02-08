Saharanpur , One person was shot dead while two others sustained severe bullet wounds in an alleged shootout over a land dispute under Behat police station area here on Sunday, police said. 22-year-old shot dead, two injured in shootout over land dispute in UP's Saharanpur

According to police, the incident occurred when representatives of the two parties embroiled in the dispute had gathered for a discussion regarding a settlement over the contentious piece of land.

During the talks, one side allegedly opened fire at the other party, injuring three people.

One of them, identified as Shivam , succumbed to his injuries, while the two others are undergoing treatment and the nature of their wounds are said to be serious, officials said.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot after receiving information and a significant force was deployed to maintain order, they said, adding that the situation is being monitored constantly.

Station House Officer Akshat Sharma said one Pankaj Sharma a resident of Gurugram in Haryana who claimed to be the owner of the disputed land, had scheduled a meeting around 4 pm on Sunday at Shivalik Farm House to resolve the issue. However, before talks could begin, the opposite party allegedly opened fire.

"Sharma has alleged that Sunil, Shakti Singh and Ajay Singh opened fire, resulting in Shivam's death and grievous injuries to two others. He claimed that the accused were attempting to illegally take possession of the land, which he said has been owned by his family since 2012 and is registered in his wife's name," the SHO said.

Sharma has claimed that the accused had prepared a forged agreement related to the land with the intent of depriving him of his share, after an earlier dispute over profit-sharing in another venture, the officer said.

Police personnel have been deployed at the spot as a precautionary measure and the matter is being investigated, he added.

