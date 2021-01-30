₹230 crore collected for Ram temple: Trust
- On January 15, President Ram Nath Kovind donated ₹5 lakh. other prominent contributors include CMs of UP and MP.
The treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Swami Gobind Dev Giri said in Haridwar that to date, about ₹ 230 crores have been collected since the beginning of January as donations for the Ram temple being built in Ayodhya under Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan. The donations have come from across the country.
“Temple construction is being done in three phases with the technical committee supervising the whole construction process. We will also be bringing pilgrims and religious scholars from foreign countries such as Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand to visit Ayodhya and other religious-spiritual sites of the country,” he added.
On January 15, President Ram Nath Kovind donated ₹5 lakh to the drive. Other prominent contributors include the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.
Shri Niranjani Akhada from Haridwar also donated ₹21 lakh to Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) central secretary Ashok Tiwari which was handed by Shri Mahant Ravindra Puri, secretary of Niranjani Akhada and head of Mata Mansa Devi Trust.
The construction of a Ram temple at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi site was made possible by a November 9, 2019 Supreme Court ruling that ruled in favour of a temple, ending a decades-long litigation, although the dispute dates back centuries. The construction of the temple was launched on August 5 last year with a prayer presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
