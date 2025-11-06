Special teams at 233 police stations in 20 districts, where fatal road accidents are often reported, have been given the responsibility to prevent and investigate road accidents on 89 critical corridors and 3,233 critical points, said state director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna. He said this decision was taken as a significant step towards reducing road accidents in the state. 233 special police teams formed to curb road fatalities in 20 UP districts

He said UP Police aimed to create a sustainable and data-driven model for road safety and urban mobility improvement across the state.

The DGP added that a team of one sub-inspector and four constables had been formed at all 233 critical police stations. He said these teams will be responsible for identifying and preventing potential accident hotspots, conducting thorough investigations into road accidents, submitting reports to the District Road Safety Committee to improve road engineering and other road infrastructure.

He said the critical corridors have been marked in 233 police stations at five police commissionerates and 15 other districts. He said the list included Lucknow, Kanpur, Gautambuddhanagar, Agra, Prayagraj, Bulandshahr, Unnao, Hardoi, Aligarh, Mathura, Bareilly, Fatehpur, Sitapur, Gorakhpur, Barabanki, Kushinagar, Jaunpur, Budaun, Firozabad and Azamgarh. He said these critical police stations were formed after a Union transport department’s report on fatal road accidents.

He said the Union report has identified 100 districts across the country where fatal accidents are often reported. He said these critical corridors extend from 10-15 kilometres to 50-60 kilometres.

The DGP said these special teams for the prevention and investigation of road accidents were formed after an experiment on three similar stretches—NH-34 (Sikandrabad-Bulandshahr to Gabhana Toll Plaza, Aligarh), NH-27 (Awadh Chauraha, Lucknow to Jajmau Bridge, Unnao), NH-34 (Naubasta to Sajeti, Kanpur).