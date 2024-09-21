249 women in U.P.’s Pratapgarh turn ‘widow’ to get pension benefits!

Online verification of ration cards has revealed that as many as 249 women in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district showed themselves as widow for taking widow pension while their husbands are very much alive, said Pratapgarh supply officer Anubhav Trivedi. The fraud came to the fore during online verification of ration cards in Pratapgarh. (For Rep)

Following it, the district supply department will now carry out a door-to-door verification of such ration cardholders, he added.

The verification is being carried out across the state on instructions of the government. In some cases, owners of several bighas of lands and income tax payers are also found taking free ration. Some ration cardholders even sell wheat and rice at government centres.

The administration has now provided a list of 249 women ration cardholders who are taking benefits of widow pension scheme while the names of their husbands are mentioned in the ration cards.

Supply officials said based on the list provided by the administration, the door-to-door verification of such ration cardholders was being done and their statements were being recorded.

After confirmation that they were taking widow pension while the name of their husbands are mentioned in ration cards, the concerned ration cards will be cancelled.

If their husbands have died, their names will be removed from the ration cards. Verification of ration cards of income tax payers and those who sell grain at government purchase centres is also being carried out.