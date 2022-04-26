24-yr-old youth arrested in Gorakhpur triple murder case
A 24-year-old youth was arrested in connection with the triple murder of a middle-aged couple and their 20-year-old daughter in a Gorakhpur village on Tuesday, police officials said. The officials said the crime was the fallout of the youth’s one-sided affection toward the couple’s daughter.
Gorakhpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vipin Tanda said the accused Alok Paswan has been arrested and was being further interrogated about the incident. He said the initial findings suggest that the accused had feelings for the girl and was upset after she denied his marriage proposal. Tanda said the police are trying to recover the spade used for committing the crime.
Earlier on Monday night, the three members of a family, including the couple Gama Nishad, 42, his wife Sanju, 38, and their daughter Preeti, 20, were allegedly attacked with a spade by the assailant when they were on their way to attend a marriage ceremony. The incident occurred in Raiganj village under Khorabar police station limits. Gama Nishad’s son Achhelal escaped the attack as he had left early through a separate route.
-
Cabinet okays increase in honorarium for part time instructors, cooks
The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to increase the honorarium paid to part-time instructors of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board's upper primary schools and cooks working under the mid-day meal authority. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the cabinet meeting that decided to give ₹2,000 per month increase in the honorarium of part-time instructors, taking the same to ₹9,000 per month.
-
Yogi asks ministers and officers to declare assets
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked his ministers to declare their moveable and immoveable assets, along with that of their family members. He also asked all public servants, including IAS and PCS officers, to declare their assets. He said 18 groups of ministers (GoMs) have been constituted to visit 18 divisions from Friday to Sunday. He said all ministers should complete their tours to divisions before commencement of the forthcoming session of state legislature.
-
Deputy CMs meet ailing Ram temple trust chief in hospital
Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday met Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow and enquired about his health. Maurya and Pathak visited the hospital separately. Das, aged around 84 years, was rushed to Medanta Hospital from Ayodhya on April 24 following urinary tract infection and weakness. It may be noted that Das is suffering from chronic Kidney problem.
-
NCW chief seeks report on Dausa gang-rape, will meet victim’s family tomorrow
The National Commission for Women has sought a report from the Director General of Police, Rajasthan, on the gang-rape and murder of a 32-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Dausa district. Police have arrested two persons in connection with the case and are looking for three more, said Dausa superintendent of Police Rajkumar Gupta. Police said they went to her parents' house in Dausa on Sunday morning.
-
Varanasi: Court wants Maa Shringar Gauri sthal inspection report on May 10
The court of civil judge (senior division), Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, on Tuesday ordered the advocate commissioner to inspect the Maa Shringar Gauri sthal, in Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex area, after May 3 and submit a report about it on the next date of hearing on May 10. The court passed the order while hearing the case pertaining to permission for regular worship of Maa Shringar Gauri (the deity) in the complex.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics