26-year-old dies after jumping in front of moving train in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar Extension

A 26-year-old man died on Monday morning after allegedly jumping in front of a moving train in the Gomti Nagar Extension area, police said. The incident took place near the Husadiya crossing under Shaheed Path. Eyewitnesses told police that the youth arrived at the crossing on a motorcycle and allegedly tried to set it on fire by opening the fuel tank. When bystanders intervened, he suddenly jumped in front of a passing train. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to police, the deceased’s brother said that the youth had an argument with a friend earlier in the day and later called him to discuss the altercation. “He was asked to return home but did not. Shortly afterwards, we received information that a man had jumped in front of a train at the crossing,” the brother told police.

People at the scene, with the assistance of police, rushed him to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, where doctors declared him dead.

Station house officer (SHO) of Gomti Nagar Extension police station, Sudhir Awasthi, said the body was sent for post-mortem examination and later handed over to the family.

“The matter is being investigated based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father,” he added. Police said further inquiry is ongoing to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.