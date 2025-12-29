Search
Mon, Dec 29, 2025
26-year-old dies after jumping in front of moving train in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar Extension

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Dec 29, 2025 08:22 pm IST

A 26-year-old man died on Monday morning after allegedly jumping in front of a moving train in the Gomti Nagar Extension area, police said. The incident took place near the Husadiya crossing under Shaheed Path.

Eyewitnesses told police that the youth arrived at the crossing on a motorcycle and allegedly tried to set it on fire by opening the fuel tank. When bystanders intervened, he suddenly jumped in front of a passing train. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
According to police, the deceased’s brother said that the youth had an argument with a friend earlier in the day and later called him to discuss the altercation. “He was asked to return home but did not. Shortly afterwards, we received information that a man had jumped in front of a train at the crossing,” the brother told police.

People at the scene, with the assistance of police, rushed him to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, where doctors declared him dead.

Eyewitnesses told police that the youth arrived at the crossing on a motorcycle and allegedly tried to set it on fire by opening the fuel tank. When bystanders intervened, he suddenly jumped in front of a passing train.

Station house officer (SHO) of Gomti Nagar Extension police station, Sudhir Awasthi, said the body was sent for post-mortem examination and later handed over to the family.

“The matter is being investigated based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father,” he added. Police said further inquiry is ongoing to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.

AI Summary

A 26-year-old man died Monday after allegedly jumping in front of a train in Gomti Nagar Extension, following a dispute with a friend. Witnesses reported he attempted to set his motorcycle on fire before the incident. Police are investigating, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. The victim's family is involved in the inquiry.