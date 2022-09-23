27 houses suffer damage as storm hits three villages in U.P.’s Bulandshahr

At least 27 houses in three village of Bulandshahr district suffered damage due to the cyclonic storm that hit Syana area of that district on Thursday, according to a survey carried out by the district administration to assess the situation in the affected villages. Three women also suffered injuries in the calamity caused by heavy rain.

Villagers, however, claimed that the damage was much more in Chingrawathi, Harwanpur and Mahav villages of the area. Sub divisional magistrate (SDM), Syana, Madhumita Singh said damages were found in 27 villages of the three villages and a report in this regard had been sent to the district magistrate of Bulandshahr for providing compensation to the affected villagers.

She said the three injured women of Chingrawathi village were admitted to the community health centre. Speaking to HT over the phone, Tejvir Singh, a resident of Chingrawthi village, said, “It had been raining since Thursday morning and in the afternoon a cyclonic storm started from my village with a loud sound. It caused damage in at least in four km area.”

“I have never seen such a storm in my life,” said Singh, 60. He further claimed the storm was so scary that the villagers hid in their houses to protect themselves. He claimed that five houses were badly damaged and at least 20 more houses suffered partial damage. As per him, many trees got uprooted and high-speed winds caused widespread damage to sugarcane and paddy crops. Roofs of many houses also damaged and there were reports of wall collapse too.

Neighbouring villages Harwanpur and Mahav also witnessed similar damages and villagers claimed that people, especially children, are still scared and have been asked to stay indoors.