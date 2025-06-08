29 major irrigation projects completed in U.P. in last 8 years: Govt

The Uttar Pradesh government has completed 29 major irrigation projects over the last eight years.These projects have directly benefited 43,53,850 farmers across the state and led to an increase of 19,11,231 hectares in irrigation capacity. The initiative not only strengthens the state’s agricultural productivity, but also marks a significant milestone in flood control and water conservation efforts. (For Representation)

The initiative not only strengthens the state’s agricultural productivity, but also marks a significant milestone in flood control and water conservation efforts, said a state government spokesperson.

Over the past eight years, seven major irrigation projects—Bansagar Canal Project, Lahchura Dam Project, Pahari Dam Project, Saryu Canal National Project, Arjun Sahayak Canal Project, UP Water Restructuring Project (Phase-II), and Umarhat Pump Project (Phase-II)—have been completed,” he said.

“These projects have benefitted 42,28,355 farmers in districts like Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Bahraich, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Banda, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Etawah, Etah, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kasganj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, Barabanki, Mainpuri and Lalitpur,” he added.

These projects have also led to an increase of 18,41,932 hectares in irrigation capacity, the statement said, adding that 16 medium-scale irrigation projects have also been completed in the last eight years, benefitting 97,312 farmers in districts like Lalitpur, Hamirpur, Jhansi, Chitrakoot (Karbi), Mirzapur, Rampur, Mahoba, and Maharajganj, while increasing irrigation capacity by 64,104 hectares. “In addition, six small-scale irrigation projects have also been completed in the last eight years,” he said.

“Similarly, in the last eight years, 16 medium-scale irrigation projects have also been completed. These include the Utari Dam Project, restoration of Maudaha Dam Canal System, rehabilitation of Pahuj Dam, restoration of Gunta Dam, Jamrar Dam Canal Project, Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Patharai Dam Project, Bhawani Dam Project, Bandai Dam Project and Rasin Dam Project,” the spokesman said.

“They also include irrigation facility for 15 villages in Babina block, restoration of Ghori Canal, completion of Lakheri dam works, construction of Nahil barrage and canal restoration in Rampur, feeder channel project for filling Badwar lake from 45 km of Gursanrai main canal, Kulpahad Sprinkler Project, and the construction of Rohin barrage in Maharajganj,” he added.

“Six small-scale irrigation projects completed in the past eight years include the restoration of Jakhlon Canal System, Ratouli Weir Project, Masgaon and Chilli Sprinkler Irrigation Project, restoration of Jargo Canal System, rehabilitation of Bakarh-Madihan Feeder Canal, reconstruction of Birohiya Pickup Weir and restoration of Bharpura Rajbaha,” he said. These smaller projects have benefited 28,183 farmers in Lalitpur, Mahoba, Hamirpur and Mirzapur, with an added 5,195 hectares of irrigation capacity.