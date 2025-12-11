29.1 million ‘uncollectible’ voters to be verified in Uttar Pradesh, SIR deadline set to be extended

Even as the enumeration forms of 2.91 crore (29.1 million) voters (approximately 19%) remain “uncollectible” in Uttar Pradesh, the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is set to be extended by two weeks. The Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer has appealed to all recognized political parties to cooperate in the verification of deceased, permanently transferred, absent and duplicate voters. (FILE PHOTO)

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa has requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) for a two-week extension of the deadline in order to complete the verification of the “uncollectible” voters and ensure clean electoral rolls.

According to the ECI data, Uttar Pradesh has 15.44 crore (154.4 million) voters in the electoral rolls published on October 27, 2025. During the SIR campaign, booth level officers (BLOs) distributed enumeration forms to 15.43 crore or 154.3 million (99.97%) voters out of which 80.29% forms have been received back with the signatures of the voter or a family member. Approximately 19% uncollectible enumeration forms are of untraceable, deceased, duplicate, permanently shifted voters and those who collected forms from BLOs but failed to return them.

BLOs have marked 1.27 crore or 12. 7 miilion (8.22%) voters in the state as permanently shifted, 46 lakh or 4.6 million (3%) as deceased, 23.69 lakh or 2.36 million (1.5%) as duplicate, 84.73 lakh or 8.47 million (5.5%) as untraceable while 9.98 lakh or 998,000 voters (0.62%) have not returned enumeration forms after collecting them from BLOs.

The SIR exercise was launched in Uttar Pradesh on November 4. Recently, ECI had extended the deadline for the house-to-house enumeration phase from December 4 to 11.

“Till Wednesday, digitisation of 99.13% of the collected enumeration forms has been collected in the state. On Thursday, UP will complete 100% digitization work,” Rinwa said.

“2.91 crore voters is a big number, we plan to verify each voter before the publication of draft electoral rolls,” Rinwa said.

The names of deceased, shifted, duplicate and untraceable voters will be deleted from the draft electoral rolls, he said.

“We have urged the ECI for a two weeks’ extension so that there is no doubt among the voters as well as the political parties about the 19% uncollectible voters,” he said.

Earlier, the draft electoral roll was supposed to be published on December 16. Once the ECI extends the SIR process, the draft rolls will be published on December 31.

District election officers (DEOs) have been instructed to re-verify the deceased, permanently transferred, untraceable, and duplicate voters. The BLOs, who have completed 100% digitisation work, will provide the list of uncollectible voters to booth level agents of recognised political parties. Instructions were also given to hold a meeting of all BLOs with BLAs by December 12, the CEO said.

The CEO has appealed to all recognized political parties to cooperate in the verification of deceased, permanently transferred, absent and duplicate voters.

The DEOs were also directed to hold a meeting of BLOs and BLAs at each polling station and upload the minutes of the meeting and the lists of deceased, permanently transferred, not found in the area or voters registered elsewhere on the website of the district election officer as well as the assembly segment voters’ website, he said.

Till Wednesday, the percentage of voters mapped with the 2003 voter list in Uttar Pradesh is 76% while the mapping of 24% voters remained pending.

“We have decided to map a maximum of 90% of the voters so that a minimum number of voters get the notice to submit the required documents for enrolment in the voters list,” he said.

The eligible voters, whose names are missing from the draft electoral rolls, will have the opportunity to get their names included in the voter list during the claims and objection period.

The voters, who did not receive enumeration forms due to their names not being included in the 2025 voter list, should fill Form 6 for registration. Similarly, the youth, who will turn 18 on January 1, 2026, should also fill Form-6 to become voters, he said.