3 charred to death as truck-trailer collide, catch fire in U.P.’s Amethi

Three people, including two drivers and a cleaner, were charred to death after a truck and a trailer collided head-on and caught fire in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district early on Tuesday, senior police officials said here. The mishap occurred near Thauri village on Ayodhya road under Jagdishpur police station at around 1am, they added.

The officials said the deceased included the driver and cleaner of the truck and the driver of the trailer.

The officials said the deceased included the driver and cleaner of the truck and the driver of the trailer. As per them, the cleaner was identified as Manoj Mishra of Baldi Rai, Sultanpur, while the identities of the two drivers were yet to be ascertained.

Rakesh Singh, inspector in-charge of Jagdishpur police station, said the collision was so massive that the cabins of the truck and the trailer got mangled trapping both the drivers and the cleaner. He said both the vehicles caught fire after the collision and those stuck inside were charred to death. Singh said the bodies were later pulled out and sent for a post-mortem examination.

