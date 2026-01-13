3 guards found dead in Badaun factory; families allege murder

MEERUT The bodies of three security guards were found inside a locked cabin of a mentha oil factory in Kuda Narsinghpur village of Badaun district on Tuesday morning. While the families of the deceased accused the factory owners of murder, the police said preliminary findings point towards death due to suffocation. An FIR was registered, the factory was sealed and post-mortem examinations were underway to ascertain the exact cause of death. The families later placed the bodies on the road and blocked traffic, demanding that a case be registered against the factory owner. (Pic for representation)

The incident came to light when factory employees arrived in the morning and found three guards lying unconscious inside the cabin. When they tried to wake them, all three were found dead. The police were immediately informed. As the news spread, family members and villagers gathered at the factory premises, creating a ruckus and alleging foul play. The families later placed the bodies on the road and blocked traffic, demanding that a case be registered against the factory owner.

The deceased were identified as Jogendra Yadav, 30, Bhanu Yadav, 26, and Vivek Yadav, 27. Jogendra was working as a supervisor at the factory while Bhanu and Vivek were also employed there.

Jogendra’s father, Rambahadur, in his written complaint, alleged that on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, factory owners Manoj Goyal and Nitesh Goyal murdered all three workers and dragged their bodies into the cabin. He claimed that drag marks were visible on the bodies and alleged the involvement of factory manager Rakesh and some other unidentified persons.

Jogendra’s nephew Shivam said he tried calling his brother around 8am, but the call was unanswered. “When I reached the factory, the main gate was closed. After it was opened, we saw all three lying in disarray inside the cabin. There are marks on my brother’s back and neck. I suspect that Manoj Goyal got my brother killed,” he said.

SP (city) Vijendra Dwivedi said an FIR had been registered on the basis of the written complaint given by the families. According to preliminary information, the three workers were sleeping inside the cabin after lighting a brazier/heater. “In the morning, two workers were found dead on the spot, while the third was taken to the hospital, where he was also declared dead. Prima facie, the cause appears to be suffocation. However, the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination reports,” he said. The factory has been sealed as part of the investigation.

The FIR was registered under BNS sections 103(1) (murder) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy).

Badaun MP Aditya Yadav wrote on social media, questioning how work was being carried out despite orders to shut down the factory. He alleged administrative collusion and sought compensation for the families of the deceased.