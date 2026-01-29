3 yrs on: Tears, debt, broken dreams as Alaya apartment collapse survivors battle for justice

The rubble has long been cleared, but the ruins remain. Three years after the Alaya apartment building on Wazeer Hasan Road in the state capital collapsed in seconds, survivors are still picking up the pieces of their shattered lives. With loved ones gone, life savings buried, and promised compensation still out of reach, affected families continue to battle grief, mounting debt and bureaucratic indifference that has left them feeling abandoned. On the third anniversary, survivors of the Alaya apartment collapse revisit the site of the tragedy (Deepak Gupta)

The five-storey building collapsed on January 24, 2023, claiming three lives: Uzma Haider, 35, and Begum Haider, 75, wife and mother of Samajwadi Party spokesperson Abbas Haider, and Unnao-based teacher Shabana Khatun,42.

The fire department, police, SDRF and NDRF conducted desperate rescue operations for three days. Investigation revealed gross violations in the construction process.

Official probes were ordered, compensation promised and action assured. Yet survivors say they are still approaching government offices, their pleas falling on deaf ears.

“We lost not just people, but our entire world that day,” said a resident who lost two family members, her voice trembling with pain. “Even what was promised has not fully reached us.”

Ranjana Awasthi, a survivor, said files keep moving but nothing changes on the ground despite repeated visits to district offices and development authorities. The helplessness in her voice reflects the exhaustion of countless futile attempts.

The collapse destroyed livelihoods and crushed dreams. Families lost belongings, cash, jewellery, documents and household assets buried under debris.

Some had to cancel weddings, watching their children’s futures crumble along with the building. “My daughter’s marriage was fixed. All her jewellery was inside the flat. Everything was lost,” said Awasthi, a retired electricity department employee who receives no pension. “My daughter is the only earning member, but I’m fighting every day for justice.”

Honey Haider, former owner of two flats in the building, said, “We were homeowners. Today we are tenants, borrowing money just to get by.”

Kamlesh, who works with the Bal Vikas department in Mathura, had a flat where Shabana Khatun was living. “I separated from my husband and bought the flat with all my life’s savings. Everything is gone and now I will never be able to buy anything,” she said, her dreams of independence and security buried in the rubble.

Accountability remains unclear

While initial investigations pointed towards structural flaws and possible negligence, residents claim no decisive action has been taken against those responsible for construction and approval. “Everyone blamed everyone else, and then the matter slowly disappeared,” said Honey Haider.

Advocate Akhilesh Mishra, counsel for an affected resident, said the case has seen little progress and is pending before the chief judicial magistrate’s (CJM) court. “All those who were booked and arrested have already been granted bail. The incident was probed by a committee headed by the then divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob, which pointed out several shortcomings. However, no compensation has been provided so far,” Mishra said.

Legal battles have added layers of exhaustion and despair. “Each hearing costs us time and money. We are fighting because we want what is ours,” said Awasthi.

Afreen Fathima said, “Three years is a long time. We lost our homes in seconds.” The contrast between the sudden destruction and the endless wait haunts every survivor.

Ex-min faces homicide charges

Hazratganj police filed a charge sheet against former UP minister and ex-SP MLA Shahid Manzoor in the January 2023 collapse, invoking charges of culpable homicide. His son and three others were also named. Police said CCTV footage and a divisional commissioner-led probe confirmed alleged illegal excavation and construction without approved maps. Investigators alleged the building was constructed without approved maps despite repeated notices from the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). Flats were allegedly sold using fraudulent layouts.