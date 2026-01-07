30 drug hotspots raided in Lucknow; 100 suspects identified, 6 held

Less than a week after HT reported about narcotics sales in Lucknow, a joint task force of the Anti-Narcotics Team, SWAT, surveillance and local police stations conducted a special citywide operation at 30 such shady places across all five zones on Monday. As many as 100 suspected drug peddlers have been identified and six arrested during the first-phase drive. (For representation)

“As many as 100 suspected drug peddlers have been identified and six arrested during the first-phase drive. “Six people arrested from the spot while selling narcotics are being questioned at different police stations,” said joint commissioner of police (law & order) Bablu Kumar, who supervised the drive being touted as the biggest-ever crackdown against narcotics in the state capital.

“Teams raided 30 identified locations, including major public areas and commercial hubs such as Bharwara Crossing, near Fun Republic Mall, Madiaon bridge and near Singapore Mall, among others areas,” the JCP added. He further said that the drive targeted hotspots from where repeated complaints had been received regarding drug use and sales.

On December 31, 2025 an HT report had highlighted how the network had found a digital route alongside several old hotspots.

“Police also carried out interrogations to map the networks behind drug sales, with further investigations underway to trace additional locations and individuals linked to the illegal trade and how they have taken a digital route,” said a senior officer tasked with monitoring the campaign and investigation.

‘SHO, outpost incharge to face the music’

“Any form of illegal activity related to drug use or sales in Lucknow won’t be tolerated. Taking citizen complaints seriously, swift and effective action has been ensured,” Lucknow police commissioner Amarendra Kumar Sengar said.

Police have reiterated that anti-narcotics operations will continue in all potential hotspots across the city to keep Lucknow free from drugs and to safeguard public safety.

Officials said that in the coming days, all SHOs and outpost in-charges have been asked to keep a vigil in their respective areas, and they, along with ANTF and SOS teams, will run a week-long campaign at several locations to identify and get information about drug peddlers in the city. “Action will be taken against SHOs and outpost in-charges in case of drug sale or use,” the JCP (law and order) said.