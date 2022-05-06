321 fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, recovery rate at 98.78%
Uttar Pradesh reported 321 new Covid cases on Friday from among the 1,08,245 samples tested in the past 24-hours.
Uttar Pradesh, till now, has reported a total of 2076013 cases and 23508 deaths, according to the data from the state health department.
“The number of active Covid cases in the state is now 1780,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.
Till now, 11,18,94,635 Covid samples have been tested in the state. “In the past 24-hours, 282 patients recovered, and till now a total of 20,50,725 patients have recovered. The recovery rate in the state is 98.78%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.
Among new Covid cases, Gautam Budha Nagar reported the highest 160, Ghaziabad 65, Lucknow and Agra 19 each, and Prayagraj 4, according to the data from the state health department.
In all, 42 districts reported zero new Covid cases.
State has administered a total 31,70,17,477 doses of Covid vaccine, including 17,21,52,022 first dose and 14,20,06,059 second dose. Among children between 12 and 15 years of age, a total of 63,66,699 doses have been administered, according to the data from the Cowin portal.
Maharashtra records 205 Covid-19 cases, zero deaths
Maharashtra on Friday recorded 205 new coronavirus infections but zero pandemic-related deaths, the health department said. The state's Covid-19 case tally rose to 78,78,801, while death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,845. The state now has 1,109 active cases. Maharashtra had recorded 233 new cases and zero fatality on Thursday. Maharashtra's Covid-19 fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 205; Fatality: zero; Active cases: 1,109; Tests conducted: 28,279.
Plans afoot to set up 80 new big power substations: UP govt
Uttar Pradesh government will set up 80 new power substations of higher capacity to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity to augment power infrastructure, besides installing 266.88 lakh pre-paid smart meters in the state in the next five years, a government spokesman said here on Friday. “By the end of the financial year 2024-25, 593 substations of 33/11 KV will be set up for power distribution,” he added.
Weak on-ground MNS leadership, police action behind failure of loudspeaker agitation
Mumbai It has been over two days and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's agitation against loudspeakers on mosques has failed to evoke an enthusiastic response from citizens and MNS workers. Political analysts and MNS insiders said that in addition to the little enthusiasm among people, deft handling of the situation by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government and a weak on-ground MNS organisation, seem to be the reasons behind the failure.
All Uttar Pradesh divisions to have IT parks in two years
The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to build information technology parks in all the divisions of Uttar Pradesh in the next two years, said a state government statement. This project is part of efforts to transform Uttar Pradesh into the IT hub of the country. The state has 18 administrative divisions. The state government is constantly striving to make the Uttar Pradesh economy number 1 in the country in the next five years, it said.
Yogi reviews ₹19,000 crore projects during Ayodhya visit
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reviewed ₹19,000 crore development projects in Ayodhya and its adjoining districts. Besides, he viewed a presentation on Ayodhya's vision document-2047, and had lunch at a dalit household during his visit to the temple town. Yogi Adityanath reached Ayodhya after his three-day Uttarakhand visit. This was his second visit to Ayodhya after taking oath as the chief minister for the second term on March 25.
