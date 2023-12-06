34 motorists booked for overspeeding in Lucknow
Three of these vehicles had VIP registration numbers and the police are tracing the owners; 121 motorists booked for overspeeding on November 25
LUCKNOW The Lucknow police are keeping a ‘hawk eye’ on speed limit offenders after a ‘speeding SUV’ ran over a nine-year-old son of a police officer on G-20 road recently. On Wednesday, cops booked 34 people who raced their vehicles throughout the city at speeds of 100kmph or above. On November 25, 121 overspeeding motorists were booked.
“Out of the 34 cars, three had VIP registration numbers and the police are tracing the owners. The images of those who were driving these cars were captured by ITMS (Integrated traffic Management System) cameras,” said SHO, Hazratganj, Vikram Singh.
They were booked under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 336 (act endangering personal safety of others). “Owners of the vehicles will be summoned at the police station,” he said.
As per the ITMS camera records, these cars also breached the speed limit of 40 kmph over two times. “The police will recommend cancellation of registration numbers of these vehicles,” added Singh.
“The police are alert on speed violation cases. In November, 5,540 vehicles were challaned for violation of speed limit or for overspeeding in the city,” a senior officer added.