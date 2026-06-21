34 UP districts face large rainfall deficit as monsoon stalls: IMD

Unfavourable conditions for the advance of the southwest monsoon in Uttar Pradesh have led to a sharp rainfall imbalance across the state, with 34 of its 75 districts recording a large rainfall deficit between June 1 and June 21, according to the latest data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Residents beat the heat with a dip in Sangam waters in Prayagraj on Saturday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

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The Regional Meteorological Centre, Lucknow, on Sunday said rainfall distribution remained highly uneven during the period. While only 16 districts received normal rainfall, 11 districts reported excess or large excess precipitation.

Among the districts recording large excess rainfall, defined as more than 60% above normal, were Agra (158%), Etah (146%), Sambhal (145%), Hathras (94%), Firozabad (85%), Muzaffarnagar (73%) and Mathura (64%).

Some districts also received excess rainfall ranging between 20% and 59% above normal. Kannauj recorded 55% excess rainfall, Bulandshahr 51%, Meerut 31% and Kanpur City 24%.

In contrast, eastern and central Uttar Pradesh continued to face a significant rainfall shortfall. Districts categorised under large rainfall deficit, with precipitation 60% to 99% below normal, included Lucknow (66%), Ayodhya (69%), Amethi (72%), Bahraich (80%), Banda (96%), Basti (66%), Chitrakoot (65%), Deoria (82%), Fatehpur (94%), Gonda (80%), Kanpur Dehat (81%), Lakhimpur Kheri (72%), Kushinagar (98%), Prayagraj (76%), Sant Kabir Nagar (73%), Jhansi (85%), Jalaun (64%), Mahoba (90%) and Hamirpur (65%).

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{{^usCountry}} Thirteen districts reported deficient rainfall, with departures ranging from 20% to 59% below normal. These included Barabanki (57%), Gorakhpur (54%), Hardoi (34%), Mau (54%), Pratapgarh (52%), Sitapur (48%), Aligarh (23%), Bareilly (38%), Bijnor (43%) and Saharanpur (40%). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thirteen districts reported deficient rainfall, with departures ranging from 20% to 59% below normal. These included Barabanki (57%), Gorakhpur (54%), Hardoi (34%), Mau (54%), Pratapgarh (52%), Sitapur (48%), Aligarh (23%), Bareilly (38%), Bijnor (43%) and Saharanpur (40%). {{/usCountry}}

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Kaushambi was the only district in the state to record a 100% rainfall deficit, receiving no rainfall during the period, the IMD said.

According to the department, rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on June 21 remained light and scattered. Khairagarh in Agra district recorded the highest rainfall at 18 mm, while Churk in Sonbhadra and Sultanpur received 8.6 mm each. Lucknow recorded 2.6 mm of rainfall.

The IMD data showed that while parts of western Uttar Pradesh benefited from above-normal monsoon activity, large areas of eastern and central Uttar Pradesh are still awaiting adequate rainfall, raising concerns for agriculture and water availability if the shortfall continues in the coming weeks.

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