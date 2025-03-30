More than 36 hours after the murder of commander works engineer with military engineering service (MES), SN Mishra, in Air Force Colony, Bamrauli, police remain without a breakthrough in the case. 36 hrs on, police yet to crack engineer’s murder in Prayagraj

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (City) Abhishek Bharti stated that the assailant was not an outsider but someone familiar with the movements of Mishra and his family, including his wife and son. “We are narrowing down on the culprit, but no concrete conclusion can be drawn yet. The case will be solved soon,” he said.

Station house officer (SHO) Pura Mufti police station, Manoj Kumar Singh, informed that several individuals, including the deceased’s maid, have been detained and interrogated. Investigators are examining multiple angles, including Mishra’s professional and personal life, recent visitors to his home, and contracts issued through his office.

“The maid has disclosed some recent developments in the family that could provide crucial leads,” Singh added.

Sources said IAF authorities also questioned some residents of the colony on Sunday and shared their findings with senior police officials.