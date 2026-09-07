@381.1 mm Bareilly records highest 24-hour rain in country

Observatories in Bareilly and Shahjahanpur have broken their all-time rainfall records, with Bareilly recording the highest 24-hour rainfall in the country till 8.30am. The district received 381.1 mm of rain during the period, the highest single-day rainfall in its history, surpassing the previous record of 267 mm set in 2005, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

An inundated locality in Bareilly on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

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Similarly, Shahjahanpur recorded 227 mm of rainfall during the same period, setting a new all-time record for the district.

Overall, Bareilly district recorded 66 mm of rain in the 24 hours, while Shahjahanpur received 58.6 mm. The exceptionally heavy rainfall pushed Uttar Pradesh into surplus monsoon rainfall since June 1, with the regional rainfall deviation turning positive (+1%) for the first time this season.

Other observatories across the state also recorded heavy rainfall, with Mahsi in Bahraich receiving 175 mm, Muhammadi in Kheri 156 mm, Aliganj in Etah 135 mm, Chhibramau in Kannauj 110 mm and Bansi tehsil in Siddharth Nagar 102.2 mm.

Overall, UP has recorded 645 mm rainfall against a long period of average 641.4 mm, making it 1% above normal. West UP has received 654.1 mm against a normal of 592 mm, a 10% surplus, while East UP has recorded 638.6 mm against a normal of 676.7 mm, leaving it 6% deficient.

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{{^usCountry}} Probability of heavy to very heavy rainfall in UP {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Probability of heavy to very heavy rainfall in UP {{/usCountry}}

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Due to the combined impact of a low-pressure area over central Uttar Pradesh, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in the northern Terai region over the next 24 hours. Heavy rain is also expected at isolated places in eastern UP over the next 48 hours. Thereafter, the spell is likely to weaken, with a significant decline in rainfall across the state, said Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Lucknow.

At present, 22 districts have recorded deficient or large deficient rainfall, while 36 have received normal rain. Another 17 districts have recorded excess or large excess rainfall this monsoon.

IMD issued an orange alert for high probability of heavy rainfall in five districts Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Pilibhit, and surrounding areas. It also issued a yellow alert for brisk rainfall in 13 districts including Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Hardoi, Barabanki, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, and surrounding areas.

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Lucknow recorded 16.5 mm rain in 24 hours till 8:30 am, the weatherman said.