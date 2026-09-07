Shahjahanpur/Banda , Three people, including two children, drowned in two separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh amid waterlogging and swelling of rivers and reservoirs caused by heavy rains, police said on Monday. UP: Two children drown in Shahjahanpur river; youth dies while crossing drain in Banda

In Shahjahanpur, two children drowned in the Kamua stream, a seasonal rivulet, on Monday after they ventured into the water to bathe, while two others accompanying them managed to come out safely, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Devendra Kumar said the four children from Patrajpur village under Nigohi police station area had gone to the river in the morning.

Two of them, identified as Karan and Vinay , ventured into deeper waters and drowned, Kumar told PTI.

The other two children raised an alarm after seeing them drown, following which villagers gathered at the spot and pulled Karan and Vinay out of the water. However, they had died by then, the officer said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.

Kumar appealed to people to exercise caution as several rivers in the district are carrying excess water due to severe flooding.

"People should not go near rivers or deep ponds where there is a lot of water, and children should be kept away from water bodies," he said.

In a separate incident in Banda district, a 27-year-old man drowned while attempting to cross a drain in Chausad village under Bisanda police station limits on Sunday evening.

Police said Lavlesh Yadav, a resident of Banai Purwa hamlet of Tendura village, fell into deep water while crossing the drain.

His body was recovered on Monday with the help of divers, they said.

Revenue officials were informed, and the body was sent for a post-mortem examination, while an investigation has been initiated, police said.

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