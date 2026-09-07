11-yr-old boy electrocuted, two sustain burn injuries in Bareilly

Meerut: A joyous Janmashtami procession turned into a tragedy in the Sheeshgarh area of Bareilly late Saturday evening, when a tractor-trolley came into contact with a high-tension overhead wire, electrocuting the driver and an 11-year-old boy. Another young man sustained severe burn injuries in the incident.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Sarai locality after the Janmashtami tableaux (’jhanki’) programme had concluded. The driver, identified as Veerendra Kumar, was returning with the tractor-trolley. To protect the passengers from rain, an iron frame covered with a tarpaulin had been installed on the trolley.

While navigating a turn, Veerendra steered the vehicle toward the edge of the road to make way for an oncoming motorcycle. During this maneuver, the protruding iron pipe accidentally brushed against a live high-tension power line passing overhead, immediately sending a massive electric current through the entire vehicle.

An 11-year-old boy, Deep Rathore, died on the spot. The driver, Veerendra, became trapped against the steering wheel as the current surged and suffered severe burns. A third person, 30-year-old DJ operator Vipin (alias Bunty), was also critically injured.

Upon receiving the information, local police rushed to the scene and took both injured individuals to a hospital in Bareilly via ambulance. Unfortunately, Veerendra succumbed to his injuries on the way. Hospital authorities stated that Vipin’s condition has since stabilised.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Ramgopal Sharma visited the spot and stated that a formal report has been sought from the revenue team. He stated that every possible government assistance would be extended to the families of the deceased.