Three killed in separate wall collapse incidents in Odisha amid heavy rainfall

Three people, including a three-year-old boy, were killed in separate wall-collapse incidents in Odisha on Tuesday as the state crossed its normal monsoon rainfall quota with a month of the season still remaining, officials said on Tuesday.
The deaths were reported from Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur districts amid a spell of extremely heavy rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain in Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj over the next 24 hours.
Odisha recorded 1,154.3 mm of rainfall between June 1 and August 31 against its normal seasonal rainfall of 1,150.2 mm, marginally exceeding the June-September quota, according to official data.
The state had ended June with a 47 per cent rainfall deficit, but received 91 per cent excess rainfall in July and 15 per cent above normal rainfall in August, more than making up for the early-season shortfall.
Mayurbhanj was the worst affected by the latest spell, with Bangiriposhi recording the state’s highest 24-hour rainfall of 309.2 mm, according to the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.
Three deaths
In Mayurbhanj, 49-year-old Singo Murmu was killed after the mud walls and tiled roof of a house collapsed on her while she was sleeping at around 4am in Matkamdihi village.
In a similar incident in Bangiriposi, Lakshmi Singh from Bhulanpur village, died after a weakened mud wall collapsed on her while she was removing household belongings from the house.
Similarly from Sambalpur district, a three-year-old child was killed after a mud wall collapsed on him at Gobindpur New Colony. The wall, weakened by several days of rain, suddenly collapsed at around noon, trapping the child underneath.
More than 13.5 lakh people in 1,895 villages across 10 districts were affected by floods between August 13 and 26, while 27 people died from drowning, wall collapses, snakebites or being swept away by floodwaters.
Slow movement of low-pressure systems
Meteorologist Uma Shankar Das attributed the prolonged spells of intense rain partly to the slow movement of low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal.
“Generally, when a low-pressure weather system moves slowly, it travels around 240 to 340 km per day,” Das said.
However, a low-pressure system that formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal on July 25 travelled only about 470 km in four days, averaging around 118km per day, he said. “This is significantly slower even than a slow-moving low-pressure system,” Das said.
The first low-pressure system in July brought 213.9mm of rainfall to Odisha between July 1 and 6, while a second system produced 103.9mm between July 15 and 18, allowing the systems to remain over the region long enough to dump substantial amounts of rain.
Das said research indicated that global warming and climate change could be contributing to the slowing movement of low-pressure systems.
“Low-pressure weather systems are tending to move more slowly. As a result, low-pressure systems are being observed to remain active for longer periods, causing significant rainfall over shorter periods,” he said.
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades.
With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation.
Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context.
Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions.
Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.Read More
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