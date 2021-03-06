3-year-old girl dies due to medical negligence in Prayagraj, UP initiates probe

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district have initiated a probe into the death of a three-year-old girl, who died due to alleged medical negligence as her parents could not afford money for her treatment, reports said on Saturday. A post-mortem has been conducted and the report along with the findings of the probe will be submitted to the district magistrate, Prayagraj’s chief medical officer said.

“Taking cognisance of the video, the district magistrate had formed a team to probe the matter. The report will be given to the DM. The probe is underway. Postmortem is being done,” the chief medical officer was quoted as saying by ANI.

The incident came into light after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote to the collector of Prayagraj after it received reports of the girl’s death after her parents could not deposit the money required for her treatment at United Medicity Hospital in the city. The hospital allegedly sent the girl and her parents away after her surgery because they could not deposit ₹5 lakh needed for the procedure, according to a report by ANI.

The child rights body has asked the district collector to conduct an inquiry into the case and also recommended strict action against the doctors and staff of the hospital. It further asked the district collector to lodge a first information report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, while asking that the kin of the child be also compensated.

Satpal Gulati, the vice chairperson of United Group, denied the charges and said the family were not charged money since they were poor. “She was admitted to United Hospital for 15 days. When her condition worsened she was operated on and was kept under observation. The family was not charged any money since they were poor. She was referred to Medical College after she did not recover. Her family took her out the next day,” Gulati was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Stitching was done but I think she was being treated somewhere else, they may have checked it and the stitches may have opened up. Maybe stitches were cut open for checking,” Gulati added.