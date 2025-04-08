4 booked for climbing Masud Ghazi’s dargah gate, 1 held in Prayagraj

Police on Monday registered a first information report (FIR) against four named and 20 unidentified persons after a group raised slogans and waved saffron flags atop the gate of Syed Salar Masud Ghazi’s dargah during a Ram Navami procession in Sikandra, under Baharia police station limits. Activists of Maharaja Suheldev Samman Suraksha Manch holding saffron coloured flags atop the dargah of Syed Salar Masood Ghazi on Ram Navami in Baharia area of Prayagraj on Sunday. (Sourced)

One accused, Manvendra Singh, was arrested from Phulpur and sent to jail. Police teams are currently searching for the other identified suspects — Rajkumar Singh, Vinay Tiwari, and Abhishek Singh — along with 20 others whose identities are yet to be ascertained.

The FIR, registered after a video of the incident went viral on social media, has been lodged under sections 196 (promoting enmity between groups), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 302 (intentionally causing offence to religious sentiments), and 223 (disobedience to a lawful order) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

The complaint was filed by Sikandra outpost in-charge Ravi Kumar Katihar. To prevent any disturbance, police and PAC personnel have been deployed at the dargah premises.

Reportedly, a group of men climbed the main gate of the dargah on Sunday during the Ram Navami celebrations. They allegedly raised slogans, waved saffron flags, and reportedly referred to Ghazi Miyan as an invader while demanding the shrine’s removal.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Ganganagar Kuldeep Singh Gunawat hinted that departmental action may be taken against local officers who failed to control the situation when the youths scaled the dargah gate.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Phulpur Pankaj Lavania confirmed that Manvendra Singh was arrested based on video evidence. “Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused,” he added.

Safdar Javed, president of the Ghazi Miyan Mela Committee, condemned the incident and demanded firm legal action. “Those responsible should face strict consequences to prevent such events in the future,” he stated.