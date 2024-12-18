Menu Explore
4 dead after car mows down people helping injured canter driver

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Dec 18, 2024 07:02 AM IST

चार लोगों की मौत और एक गंभीर रूप से घायल हुआ जब वे आगरा के कंदोली में यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर एक कार से कुचल दिए गए।

Four persons were killed and one was critically injured after they were struck by a car on Yamuna Expressway near Khandoli town of Agra district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The accident spot on Yamuna Expressway
The accident spot on Yamuna Expressway

Deputy commissioner of police (Agra-rural west) Sonam Kumar said people who died were helping the injured driver of a canter, which was involved in another accident, when the car ran over them at 161 Milestone of Yamuna Expressway.

The victims had arrived at the spot in two cars and a canter, and were moving towards Noida.

“They all were trying to help the injured canter driver when a car came mowed them down. The speeding car also overturned,” the DCP said.

In all, four, including the injured canter driver, died on the spot and one got injured, added the DCP.

Officials from Khandoli police station rushed the injured to a hospital in Agra and all four bodies were taken for postmortem.

