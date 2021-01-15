4 held for raping, trafficking 15-yr-old in Lucknow

Four men have been arrested for holding a 15-year-old minor girl captive in Lucknow for over 13 months, raping her and forcing her into prostitution, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, the incident came to light when the girl, after escaping, complained of stomach ache and was found to be pregnant.

The girl came to Lucknow from Nepal in search of a job two years ago, the officials said. The main accused, who works as a guard at a school, lured her on the pretext of a job and allegedly raped her, they added.

The girl’s parents have been working as marginal labourers in Lucknow for the past five years, they said.

“The main accused took advantage of the girl and lured her with the prospect of a job. He took her to a few houses as a house help and began exploiting her sexually,” police officials said.

The accused also allegedly forced her into prostitution, the officials said. The girl was able to identify three other men who raped her, the officials said.

A search is on to nab the remaining accused.