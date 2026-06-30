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4 killed as conductor-driven bus rams truck on Yamuna E-way in UP’s Mathura

25 passengers suffered injuries in the accident; private vehicle was going to Delhi from Lucknow when the mishap occurred, say police

Published on: Jun 30, 2026 09:00 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, AGRA
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Four people were killed and 25 others injured after a private double-decker bus rammed into a container truck on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district early Tuesday, police said.

The damaged bus involved in the accident on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura on June 30 morning. (Sourced)
The damaged bus involved in the accident on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura on June 30 morning. (Sourced)

Confirming it, Shlok Kumar, senior superintendent of police, Mathura, said the bus conductor was driving the bus when the accident occurred within the limits of the Raya police station. “Driver, conductor, cleaner and a passenger died in the accident,” he said.

“The bus carrying 65 passengers was going to Delhi from Lucknow. Prima facie, based on interaction with the injured, the conductor was driving the bus speedily and took a sharp turn, hitting the container truck ahead as the bus went uncontrolled,” Kumar added. “A detailed enquiry will be conducted in the matter,” the SSP said. Chandra Prakash Singh, DM, Mathura and the SSP met the injured hospitalised in Mathura.

The police identified the deceased as conductor Updesh Yadav from Kurra in Mainpuri, Khursheed and Mubarak from Unnao and Hari Om from Amethi.

 
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