Farmers have been protesting for several days against the three newly enacted farm laws.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
40 trains cancelled due to farm stir in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad

Speaking to ANI, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of Moradabad Railway Division, Sudhir Singh said that all those who booked the tickets will get a refund.
ANI | , Moradabad
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 11:07 AM IST

As many as 40 trains were cancelled on Tuesday in the wake of farmer protests on the railway track in Moradabad.

Speaking to ANI, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of Moradabad Railway Division, Sudhir Singh said that all those who booked the tickets will get a refund.

"Due to the ongoing farmer protests, 40 trains have been cancelled and 21 trains have been terminated with immediate effect to ensure the safety of people. All those who booked the tickets online will get a refund for the same. All those who purchased the ticket over the counter will also get a refund and separate arrangements are being made for them," Singh told ANI.

Passengers left stranded with the cancellation of these trains. A passenger at the railway station said that he wanted to visit his family on an urgent basis but could not do so as his train got cancelled. Another passenger felt disturbed due to the ongoing problems.

Farmers have been protesting for several days against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

