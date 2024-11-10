400 ‘handpicked’ SIs to become master trainers in forensic evidence collection

UP State Forensic Science Institute (UPSFSI) will ready 400 master trainers who will train other police personnel regarding the collection of forensic evidence from crime scenes. (For representation)

A senior official of the Lucknow-based institute said these 400 handpicked sub-inspectors of UP Police “will be provided with detailed training to make them masters of forensic evidence collection. They’ll in turn train inspectors, sub-inspectors, head constables and constables-rank officials from across the state.”

The official said major emphasis would be on forensic evidence collection under the provisions of the newly introduced Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). “It is mandatory to collect forensic evidence from crime scenes for offences punishable with seven or more years of imprisonment under the provisions of Section 176(3) of BNSS. These master trainers will train others who are very less equipped with the know-how of collection and preservation of forensic evidence that are very crucial in proving involvement of an accused in a crime or proving innocence of a person framed in a case.”

The UPSFSI official said these master trainers would also train new recruits after the completion of the ongoing recruitment process of over 60,000 police constables.

Previously, UP Police had initiated the process to equip all 75 districts with a mobile forensic van (MFV) so that proper forensic evidence collection could be done from crime scenes without any delay.

Another police official said BNSS would put immense pressure on the existing forensic laboratories in the state to analyse forensic samples for crime investigations, and a mobile forensic van for every district was necessary.

The vans are equipped with modern amenities to undertake spot tests in laboratory environment at the crime scene itself.

“The vans have latest forensic tools and kits, including a special multi-tunable light source that has eight wavelengths, thereby enhancing the detection capabilities for latent fingerprints, body fluids, hairs, fibers, gunshot residues, explosive residues, bite marks, questioned documents, tyre tracks, shoe prints, narcotic drugs, etc.,” the cop added.

It may be noted that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill replaced the Indian Penal Code of 1860, the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of1973, and the Indian Evidence Act (IEA) of 1872 on July 1 this year.