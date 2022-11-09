42 fresh cases in Lucknow; special drive to check dengue from today

LUCKNOW A special drive to check the spread of dengue will be conducted from Thursday in Lucknow where 42 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh had so far reported over 9,000 dengue cases, including 1,500 in the state capital.

“Dengue is under control, but there are certain areas where its spread is suspected. Hence the special drive is being conducted. People need not worry, and in case they need help, they can call on helpline numbers 18001805145, 104 or 1075,” said Brajesh Pathak, deputy chief minister, after chairing a review meeting at the collectorate.

Aishbagh reported three fresh dengue cases, Aliganj - five, Indira Nagar – four, NK Road – four, Tudiyaganj - three and Chinhat - four. Notices were served on six houses, where mosquito larvae were spotted by the door-to-door survey team, said officials.

Currently, 35 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals, including 19 at the Balrampur Hospital that has 288 beds for dengue patients. As many as 253 out of these are vacant so far.