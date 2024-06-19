The state government has initiated a significant initiative to promote cow conservation by commencing construction and development of 44 cow conservation centers across various districts. 44 cow conservation centers to be developed in 15 UP districts (Sourced)

The animal husbandry department has been asked to ensure construction and development of these centers in 15 districts and a budget of ₹5.28 lakh has been allocated for the purpose, a government spokesperson said in a press release.

Under this initiative, cow conservation centers will be constructed at a cost of ₹12,000 each. These centers will be established in Anirudhpur, Mauchandpur, Sikora, Ambarpur, Karatauli, Manpur Ahiyapur, Churai Dalpatpur, Bansbojh, Maheshpur Shiv Singh and Shekhpur in Bareilly.

Additionally, cow conservation centers will be developed in Taura, Tikra Samad, Chhulamau, Kontha and Devmai of Unnao. Furthermore, development work will be completed in Shahbaznagar, Dhusgawan of Shahjahanpur, Bijwada, Kakaur, Agala Agari of Baghpat, Kadipur of Lakhimpur Kheri, Nunbai and Gujrajpur of Jalaun, Nadarmai of Kasganj and Barauta of Mathura.

Cow protection centers will also be established in Sakin Shobhapur Munjabta, Aichauli, and Nirayavali of Sambhal; Bannawa of Rae Bareli; Dakshingaon, Koraari Lachchanshah, Khara, and Tikramafi of Amethi; Barela Kamalpur, Kurseli, and Uchwal of Hardoi, Jarauli and Bhadar of Fatehpur; Mohammadpur Mansukh, Raipur Khurd and Rajpur Milak of Moradabad and Khedi Adu and Kurra Chittarpur of Agra.